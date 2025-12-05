Central Piedmont Extends Partnership With Western Governors University

Central Piedmont and Western Governors University (WGU) have renewed their transfer agreement, creating a clear path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree at one of the nation’s leading online universities.

Why it matters: The partnership helps graduates continue their education online while balancing work and family obligations.

Details:

The transfer pathway is open to students who have earned an associate degree from Central Piedmont.

Students and employees are eligible for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship, valued at up to $3,500.

Since the partnership began in 2020, more than 350 Central Piedmont students have enrolled at WGU — up from 21 in the first year to more than 100 each of the past two academic years.

Top fields of study:

Information technology and software engineering

Business, accounting, and finance

Public health and nursing

What they’re saying:

“This extension builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus of helping students move forward with confidence toward their academic and career goals,” said Dr. Heather Hill , provost of Central Piedmont.

, provost of Central Piedmont. “This renewed transfer agreement will help graduates continue their educational pursuits online while juggling work and family obligations,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., chancellor for WGU in North Carolina.

Big picture: Central Piedmont offers 18 guaranteed admission programs with colleges and universities across the Carolinas, plus agreements with four online or out-of-state institutions for flexible, affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree.

WGU at a glance:

More than 120 fully accredited online programs in business, technology, healthcare, and K–12 education

Competency-based model lets students work at their own pace with mentor support

Tuition for bachelor’s degrees is about $4,000 per six-month term, with unlimited courses per term

More than 10,000 WGU graduates live in North Carolina

