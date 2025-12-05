Thursday, December 4, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Extends Partnership With Western Governors University

CStandard

Central Piedmont and Western Governors University (WGU) have renewed their transfer agreement, creating a clear path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree at one of the nation’s leading online universities. 

Why it matters: The partnership helps graduates continue their education online while balancing work and family obligations. 

Details: 

  • The transfer pathway is open to students who have earned an associate degree from Central Piedmont. 
  • Students and employees are eligible for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship, valued at up to $3,500. 
  • Since the partnership began in 2020, more than 350 Central Piedmont students have enrolled at WGU — up from 21 in the first year to more than 100 each of the past two academic years. 

Top fields of study: 

  • Information technology and software engineering 
  • Business, accounting, and finance 
  • Public health and nursing 

What they’re saying: 

  • “This extension builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus of helping students move forward with confidence toward their academic and career goals,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost of Central Piedmont. 
  • “This renewed transfer agreement will help graduates continue their educational pursuits online while juggling work and family obligations,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., chancellor for WGU in North Carolina. 

Big picture: Central Piedmont offers 18 guaranteed admission programs with colleges and universities across the Carolinas, plus agreements with four online or out-of-state institutions for flexible, affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree. 

WGU at a glance: 

  • More than 120 fully accredited online programs in business, technology, healthcare, and K–12 education 
  • Competency-based model lets students work at their own pace with mentor support 
  • Tuition for bachelor’s degrees is about $4,000 per six-month term, with unlimited courses per term 
  • More than 10,000 WGU graduates live in North Carolina 

MORE >>>