Central Piedmont Extends Partnership With Western Governors University
Central Piedmont and Western Governors University (WGU) have renewed their transfer agreement, creating a clear path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree at one of the nation’s leading online universities.
Why it matters: The partnership helps graduates continue their education online while balancing work and family obligations.
Details:
- The transfer pathway is open to students who have earned an associate degree from Central Piedmont.
- Students and employees are eligible for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship, valued at up to $3,500.
- Since the partnership began in 2020, more than 350 Central Piedmont students have enrolled at WGU — up from 21 in the first year to more than 100 each of the past two academic years.
Top fields of study:
- Information technology and software engineering
- Business, accounting, and finance
- Public health and nursing
What they’re saying:
- “This extension builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus of helping students move forward with confidence toward their academic and career goals,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost of Central Piedmont.
- “This renewed transfer agreement will help graduates continue their educational pursuits online while juggling work and family obligations,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., chancellor for WGU in North Carolina.
Big picture: Central Piedmont offers 18 guaranteed admission programs with colleges and universities across the Carolinas, plus agreements with four online or out-of-state institutions for flexible, affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree.
WGU at a glance:
- More than 120 fully accredited online programs in business, technology, healthcare, and K–12 education
- Competency-based model lets students work at their own pace with mentor support
- Tuition for bachelor’s degrees is about $4,000 per six-month term, with unlimited courses per term
- More than 10,000 WGU graduates live in North Carolina