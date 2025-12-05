Moravian Love Feast At Queens University Dec. 7

Sunday, December 7th, 2025

6:30 p.m. Coffee | 7:00 p.m. Service

Belk Chapel

Join Queens University for the Moravian Love Feast. Rooted in a tradition dating back to the early Christians, the Love Feast was revived by the Moravian Church in 1727 to celebrate fellowship and spiritual love.

This year’s service will embrace a multicultural theme, featuring students reading scripture in languages from around the world, Christmas carols, and beautiful music from the Queens Chorale.

Come be part of this annual tradition and celebrate love, Christmas, and Thanksgiving with the Royals community.



