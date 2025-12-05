JCSU’s Better Together Campaign On The Mark With The Prince Hall Masonic Family Scholarship

Johnson C. Smith University is proud to announce a major gift from the Prince Hall Masonic Family Scholarship. This generous contribution strengthens JCSU’s Better Together Campaign and supports transformative educational opportunities for our students.

“At Johnson C. Smith University, we fully believe in the power of legacy, leadership, and love,” said President Valerie Kinloch. “With the JCSU Better Together Campaign, we are focusing on students, enhancing our student experiences, and also focusing on our infrastructure.”

Since 1867, Johnson C. Smith University has been a beacon of excellence and resilience. As JCSU approaches 160 years of impact, the Golden Bulls are launching the Better Together Campaign — a bold effort to raise $10 million by December to transform lives, elevate the student experience, and secure a sustainable future.

A gift to the JCSU Fund provides urgent and flexible resources to:

Provide emergency financial clearance for students

Upgrade campus infrastructure

Modernize information systems

Strengthen operations and sustainability

