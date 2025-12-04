Charlotte Gets A STARS Gold Rating For Its Sustainability Performance In Higher Education

When Sharon L. Gaber arrived as Chancellor at Charlotte, the university’s STARS rating had been lingering at the Silver level. Under her leadership, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education‘s coveted Gold standard has now been realized. “Earning our first STARS Gold rating highlights UNC Charlotte’s commitment to sustainability and academic excellence,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our campus community to lead responsibly and innovatively.”



The Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System is the world’s most widely recognized framework for measuring and publicly reporting sustainability performance in higher education. STARS was developed by the campus sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts.



With more than 1,200 participating institutions across 52 countries, STARS evaluates achievements in five key areas: academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership. Ratings range from Bronze to Platinum, with Gold requiring a score above 65.



UNC Charlotte received a score of 66.23.



UNC Charlotte first entered the program in 2016, earning a Silver rating. Over the past decade, the University has made significant progress in multiple categories, including:

Curriculum and Research: 90% of academic departments now offer sustainability-related courses, and 37% of active researchers contribute to sustainability scholarship.

Operations : The campus consumes 47% less source energy and 68% less water per unit floor area compared to earlier benchmarks.

Purchasing: 92% of electronics purchased meet the highest levels of sustainable product certifications.

Air and Climate: Greenhouse gas emissions per campus user have been reduced by 37%.

Engagement: Sustainability is now embedded in student and staff orientation, and new programs like the sustainability ambassadors have expanded staff involvement.

UNC Charlotte also scored average or above in nine of 13 categories compared to 668 institutions on AASHE’s Sustainable Campus Index, with particularly strong results in curriculum and research. At Charlotte, 97% of departments that conduct research have at least one sustainability researcher. Additionally, 18% of graduates come from degree programs that require an understanding of sustainability as a learning outcome, and 15% of courses were identified as having sustainability content.



“Our faculty, staff and students have worked hard to earn this global recognition,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “UNC Charlotte is well-positioned to achieve the strategic vision of becoming a national leader in sustainability.”



“UNC Charlotte has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Gold Rating and is to be congratulated for their efforts,” said Meghan Fay Zahniser, AASHE executive director.



UNC Charlotte’s full STARS Gold report is available here.



To learn more about sustainability initiatives at UNC Charlotte, visit the sustainability website.

