Charlotte Grants 3,000+ Degrees On 2025 Graduates Dec. 12-13

UNC Charlotte will hold Fall Commencement ceremonies for 2025 graduates, Friday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 13, in Dale F. Halton Arena.



During three ceremonies, the University will confer more than 3,100 degrees and certificates — at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels. Graduates, who represent 22 countries, 31 states, 72 North Carolina counties, range in age from 19 to 69.



Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics, Cato College of Education and Klein College of Science. Jamari Sharp, a business administration and operations and supply chain management major, will give the student address; Karunya Karthikeyan, a computer science major, will serve as bell ringer; and Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker, senior lecturer of mathematics and statistics, will be university marshal.



Friday’s 3 p.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Arts + Architecture, William States Lee College of Engineering, College of Health and Human Services and College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. Morgan Alexander, an art major, will give the student address; Cassietta Broadhead, a psychology major, will serve as bell ringer; and Vaughn Schmutz, associate professor of sociology, will be university marshal.



Emily Hoyle, senior class president will serve as the tassel turner for both of the undergraduate ceremonies. Hoyle is completing a bachelor’s degree in political science and communication studies from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.



The Graduate School ceremony for doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates for all programs will be held at 10 a.m., Dec. 13. Sri Yeswanth Tadimalla, a computing and information systems major, will give the student address; Anum Hafiz, a cybersecurity major, will serve as bell ringer; and Terry Xu, professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science, will be university marshal.

Upcoming Commencement Celebrations

Official 49er Ring Ceremony, Thursday, Dec. 11

Forever a Niner: Celebrate Your Journey, Thursday, Dec. 11

Klein College of Science Commencement Reception, Klein Hall, Friday, Dec. 12

William States Lee College of Engineering Commencement Reception, Popp Martin Student Union, Friday, Dec. 12

Cato College of Education, Mebane Hall, Saturday, Dec. 13

Important Commencement Reminders

Volunteers are still needed for all ceremonies for guest and graduate assistance. Register to volunteer .

. Graduating students are required to have a UNC Charlotte student ID or government-issued ID to enter the graduate area. If you do not have a valid UNC Charlotte ID card, follow the instructions to download a mobile ID.

to download a mobile ID. A clear bag policy will be enforced at Halton Arena, and umbrellas, balloons, umbrellas, balloons, noisemakers, posters, banners and flags are not allowed in the facility.

Parking and Transportation

PaTS will implement temporary service changes to accommodate parking and transportation needs for Fall Commencement.

Friday, December 12

Craver Road will close at 8 a.m. and reopen around 6 p.m.

The following decks/lots will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11, to prepare for commencement parking: West Deck, Union Deck, Cone Decks 1 and 2, SAC ADA Lot and SAC North and Lots 7 and 7A.

Parking at East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended for those not attending commencement.

A shuttle will run between the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center and Craver Road. Transportation will be provided from the UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station.

Niner Transit will operate two Silver and two Green buses. Paratransit will operate an on-demand service.

Saturday, December 13

Craver Road will close at 8 a.m. and reopen around 2 p.m.

Parking will be reserved for commencement attendees only in the following lots/decks: West Deck, Cone Deck, Union Deck, SAC ADA Lot and SAC North and Lot 7 and 7A

A shuttle will operate between the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center and Craver Road. Transportation will be provided from the UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station.

Niner Transit will operate two Silver and two Green buses. Paratransit will operate an on-demand service.

Please reach out to Parking and Transportation Services at 704-687-0161 or email pats@charlotte.edu with any questions.

