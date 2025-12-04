Central Piedmont Scholars Star In The Canopy Innovation Award

Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars (Qais D, Tia-Tamera L., Charlotte E, and Dalida C.) recently participated in the Canopy Innovation Award, presenting a forward-thinking solution to address the affordable housing crisis.

The big idea: Modular homes arranged in a cottage court layout, designed to maximize cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and scalability through creative partnerships.

Why it matters: This student-led initiative highlights how innovation can drive real change in housing affordability.

How you can help:

Vote for Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars to secure the Realtor’s Choice Award.

Voting takes less than one minute and is open to the public.

Cast your vote at: www.canopyhousingfoundation.org/innovation-award

MORE >>>