Thursday, December 4, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Scholars Star In The Canopy Innovation Award

CStandard

Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars (Qais D, Tia-Tamera L., Charlotte E, and Dalida C.) recently participated in the Canopy Innovation Award, presenting a forward-thinking solution to address the affordable housing crisis. 

The big idea: Modular homes arranged in a cottage court layout, designed to maximize cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and scalability through creative partnerships. 

Why it matters: This student-led initiative highlights how innovation can drive real change in housing affordability. 

How you can help: 

MORE >>>