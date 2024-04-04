Central Piedmont Holding “Counseling On The Green” For Students April 17

Join the Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services Department on Wed., April 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., for “Counseling on the Green” on the Central Campus Quad beside the Parr Center.

There will be various fun, engaging activities for students to participate in while raising mental health awareness and chipping away at stigmas.

The day will include:

Chair massages

Therapy dogs

Mindfulness meditation

Coping skills kits

“Theater with a Therapist”

Low-impact yoga

“Kick Away your Fears”

Games

“Shred your Stress”

Gratitude letters

Mental health facts and info

Snacks and beverages

Giveaways and door prizes

