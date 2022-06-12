Central Piedmont Launches New Certification In Massage Therapy

Central Piedmont Community College will launch a nine-month, non-credit Massage Therapy Certification program on June 27, through its Corporate and Continuing Education division. The certification program will offer students a hands-on education and extensive training in therapeutic and medical massage techniques to prepare them to sit for and pass the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx), a license all professional massage therapists must earn to legally practice their craft in 49 of the 50 states across the country.

