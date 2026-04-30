Charlotte Coach Wes Miller Brings On Power Transfer Guard Dorian Finister

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced the addition of transfer guard Dorian Finister on Thursday, marking the program’s seventh transfer signing this offseason.

The 6-foot-5 guard arrives from Louisiana, where he helped power the Ragin’ Cajuns offense. He averaged 14.9 points per game while shooting 37 percent from deep. Finister made an impact defensively as well, recording a team-high 34 steals and 15 blocks.

Finister reached double figures in 25 of 31 games last season, highlighted by a career-high 27-point performance against James Madison in the Sun Belt Tournament. He also posted 20-plus point outings against Southern Miss, Troy, and McNeese State.

His season at Louisiana marked a return home for the New Orleans native after previous stops at Sam Houston and Kansas State, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons and redshirted as a freshman.

Finister prepped at George Washington Carver Academy in New Orleans, compiling an 88-16 record while leading the program to three consecutive LHSAA Class 4A Final Four appearances. A three-time All-State selection, he capped his prep career by guiding the Rams to a 33-5 record and a state championship in 2022.

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