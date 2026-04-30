Charlotte Dance Icon Ashley Tate Enters Another Register With The “No Tears Project”

The Charlotte Post interviewed Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley Tate about the “No Tears Project,” which she presented on April 25.

“The goal with my contribution as a movement artist in this ensemble is to offer another entry point into the work, one that’s physical and emotional and immediate for the audience,” Tate said.

“So much of civil rights history is told through speech and documentation, and that is important as well,” Tate said. “But dance allows us to enter a different register. I’m interested in how movement can hold tension, endurance, grief, resistance, care, all these things all at once, without needing to translate them into words.”

Read the full story by Nikya Hightower in The Charlotte Post