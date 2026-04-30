Charlotte University Chorale With Dr. Jason Dungee Performs “A Carol for Children” At First Presbyterian Church in Concord

Sun, May 03, 2026 | 3pm

First Presbyterian Church Concord

70 Union St North, Concord, NC 28025

The UNC Charlotte University Chorale travels to First Presbyterian Church in Concord to perform “A Carol for Children,” under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee.

“A Carol for All Children” features choral compositions that span eras, genres and styles, while featuring a diverse list of composers of both historical and contemporary renown. The music of this concert will showcase not only the wealth of talent of the singers in the ensemble, but also their collective mindset that choral music remains the most quintessential human experience, bringing together diverse people from diverse backgrounds who have all agreed to create something beautiful.



Be sure to check out the digital programs here.

MORE >>>