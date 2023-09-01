Central Piedmont Offers New Tutoring Options

The Academic Learning Center (ALC) at Central Piedmont Community College has launched new tutoring options to help you be successful in your classes, with choices to get academic support throughout the day, evening, and on weekends.

You have two options to receive academic support. You can make an appointment with an ALC tutor right here on campus for either in-person or virtual support during the day.

You can also make a virtual appointment with a Brainfuse tutor, for appointments after 5 p.m. in the evenings, and on weekends.

MORE >>>