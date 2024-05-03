Charlotte Honors Fred Klein For His Distinguished Contributions

In the flourishing heart of North Carolina, where academia and commerce intersect, Fred Klein, a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the commercial real estate sector, was recognized for his enduring contributions to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. On May 1, during a ceremonious luncheon at the university’s Popp Martin Student Union, Klein was honored with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award.

Fred Klein, the senior managing partner at Childress Klein, has long been regarded as a pillar of both the Charlotte area and its premier research institution. His firm stands as one of the largest full-service commercial real estate enterprises in the Southeast, mirroring the robust growth and dynamic nature of the region itself.

“UNC Charlotte is pleased to honor Fred Klein with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber stated. She highlighted his deep understanding of the symbiotic relationship between the university and the broader Charlotte community. “For decades, UNC Charlotte has been fortunate to have someone like Fred who understands how a world-class research university makes the Charlotte region better and stronger. Through his support and leadership, this University is a better place and is positioned for long-term success.”

Klein’s engagement with UNC Charlotte has been multifaceted and influential. Notably, he has been instrumental in the development of the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate. His efforts there—expanding faculty, enhancing research, and broadening programming—have fortified the university’s reputation as a leader in real estate education. His advisory role in the development of the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center further underscores his commitment to the university’s growth and prestige.

Beyond his work with the university, Klein’s civic engagement includes serving on the Board of Trustees for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and a previous appointment to the North Carolina Railroad Company Board of Directors. His recognition extends into the business community, where he was a recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s 2022 Pillar Award.

Klein’s distinguished career began after earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Lehigh University, followed by an MBA from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Distinguished Service Award, inaugurated in 1987 by the Board of Trustees of UNC Charlotte and the Board of Directors of the University Foundation, is reserved for individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedicated service to both the community and the advancement of UNC Charlotte. Recipients of this honor are presented with a statue of “The 49er Miner,” a cast from a sculpture by Lorenzo Ghiglieri, symbolizing their enduring impact on the university and its community. Klein’s receipt of this award places him among the esteemed ranks of those who have shaped the university’s trajectory through dedicated service and visionary leadership.

