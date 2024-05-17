Central Piedmont Receives Scholarship Donation From Coca-Cola Consolidated

What’s happening: Central Piedmont Community College has been gifted $1 million by Coca-Cola Consolidated. This generous donation will fund scholarships specifically for U.S. military veterans and first responders, while also supporting various academic and training programs at the college.

Why it matters: This contribution will significantly enhance the college’s ability to support the educational and transitional needs of veterans and first responders. Central Piedmont is dedicated to providing these students with specialized resources to help them succeed in civilian and academic settings.

By the numbers:

Programs Supported: Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medicine, Fire Protection, and Public Safety Administration.

New Degrees: Launched a Public Safety Administration associate degree in August 2023.

Community Impact: The gift supports a student population that often faces unique challenges transitioning from service to civilian life.

Deepening Partnerships:

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Role: As the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., headquartered in Charlotte, the company has a long-standing commitment to community support and workforce development.

Apprenticeship Program: The Coca-Cola Consolidated Apprenticeship Program at Central Piedmont provides paid apprenticeships in high-demand areas such as manufacturing and logistics, promoting practical, hands-on learning.

What they’re saying:

Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer , President of Central Piedmont: “We are profoundly grateful for Coca-Cola Consolidated’s support. This gift will relieve financial burdens for deserving students who serve our community, fostering a significant, positive impact for future generations.”

Morgan Everett, Vice Chair, Coca-Cola Consolidated: "Our purpose to serve others includes creating pathways to opportunity. We are proud to support the success of veterans and first responders entering the workforce."

The big picture: This donation not only underscores the community and educational commitment of Coca-Cola Consolidated but also highlights the critical role of corporate partnerships in advancing public education and workforce readiness.

