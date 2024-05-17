Charlotte Nursing Graduates Share Their “Cherishable” Journey

A DYNAMIC DUO IN NURSING

Twins Re’lyn and Reyna Harper will complete bachelor’s degrees from the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing this weekend. And then the dynamic duo will start their professional nursing careers working at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, North Carolina; Re’lyn in medical-surgical and Reyna in the NICU. Learn more about these sisters and their educational journey.

What attracted you to the field of nursing?

Reyna: As a young girl, I would go to my mother’s job (she is a nursing home administrator) and spend time around the patients in the nursing home environment. Watching her interact with the patients from the business side of nursing was very interesting. I wanted to be more involved in the clinical side and work more closely with patients!



Why did you choose the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing?

Re’lyn: When I toured the School of Nursing, I admired how they provided hands-on experience with the utilization of simulation labs to mirror the reality of nursing. I am so grateful that I chose this program, as my instructors have successfully equipped me for the world of nursing.

What has it been like earning your degree with your twin sister?

Re’lyn: I thought it was special to attend the nursing program with Reyna, and graduating with her makes the memory even more cherishable. It provided a healthy and fun competition as we strived to nurture each other’s successes. We lived together all four years, which was great because many people have to room with people they are unfamiliar with, which can be intimidating as a freshman. We usually study alone, because we have different study habits. However, if we have questions or concerns about any topic, we compare notes and share our thoughts.

Reyna: Being in the program with Re’lyn has been an interesting experience. We love each other, but nursing school can be competitive at times. Sometimes, we’d find ourselves comparing grades on tests and assignments, which was both encouraging and challenging. Despite this, we always encouraged one another to reach our goals and tried not to compare, because our journeys were different.

Can you talk about your clinical rotations?

Re’lyn: I have been to various clinical sites for orthopedics, pediatrics, maternity, medical-surgical, psych and progressive care. I truly enjoyed pediatrics, because this is my desired specialty. I also enjoyed the psychiatric rotations, because I was exposed to various illnesses and conditions you do not see every day. Overall, I learned a lot from all of the rotations; medical-surgical allowed me to enhance my foundational skills, and progressive care enhanced my critical thinking skills necessary for any specialty. I did enjoy the maternity rotation, as I finally experienced natural and cesarean births.

Reyna: I enjoyed all of my hospital rotations, but my favorite was pediatrics. This allowed me to have clinical experience in the NICU, which is my upcoming specialty. All of my other hospital rotations were interesting and allowed me to become more confident in my clinical skills and judgment as a student nurse. Each hospital rotation provides a unique clinical experience related to that specific department.

What have you learned about yourselves through nursing school?

Re’lyn: This program has increased my confidence, especially when taking exams or providing patient care. I realized I was so much smarter than I thought and that I just had to believe in myself to see it.

Reyna: The most important thing I learned is that no challenge, no matter how difficult, is impossible to overcome. I am much stronger than I think.

What will you miss most about UNC Charlotte?

Re’lyn: I will miss the memories and the friendships I made through various organizations, events and classes. There were many moments of laughing and crying, especially throughout nursing school, that I will never forget. I am so proud to become an alumna of this remarkable university.

Reyna: I will mostly miss spending time with my classmates inside and outside of class every day, as we’ve been attending the same classes and clinicals together for the past two years.

MORE >>>