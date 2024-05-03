Les Misérables: The School Edition at Central Piedmont May 10-12

Eagles’ Wings Studio presents Les Misérables the School Edition at Central Piedmont Community College’s Parr Center from May 10th.

Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. With countless awards to its name, Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from 19 years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe that Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter. His world view shattered, Javert commits suicide, and Valjean finally attains the peace that he has sought for so long. Epic, grand and uplifting,

Les Misérables packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world. The sung-through pop opera is ideal for a cast of exceptional singers and overflows with melodies that are already standards. A spectacle on Broadway and in London, Les Misérables is equally effective with a minimal set; it is its powerful affirmation of the human spirit that has made Les Misérables a popular masterpiece.

SHOW TIMES

10 MAY 2024

7:30

11 MAY 2024

3:00

12 MAY 2024

3:00

MORE >>>