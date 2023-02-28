Central Piedmont One Of Few Schools In Nation To Offer Degree In Nondestructive Examination

For pipes, bridges, airplanes, energy production, and for so many manufacturing parts, infrastructure must be examined for cracks, leaks, and problems before they occur. The industry that carefully examines this critical infrastructure is called nondestructive examination (NDE), because it uses testing methods like ultrasound, magnetic particles, and x-rays to see inside components for problems, without destroying or damaging the piece.

This career is only growing with aging infrastructure in the US, and skills you learn can be applied across many industries with a median salary of $65,236.

