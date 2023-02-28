Johnson C. Smith University’s Communication Arts Department was invited to send one student journalist to attend a White House briefing, and they decided to send senior Jayla DeBoles.

The briefing was hosted by Keisha Lance Bottoms, the senior advisor to the President for Public Engagement, and featured a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The briefing focused on the Biden-Harris Administration’s support for HBCUS, which has included nearly $6 billion in cumulative investment through the Department of Education. Other topics included the re-establishment of the White House Initiatives on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for HBCUs and Black Americans.

