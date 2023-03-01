Outstanding Alumnus Walks The Walk With Encouragement For UNC Charlotte Students

Jeff Floyd helped establish three scholarships in the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture: the LS3P Scholarship, founded in 2003; the Frederick Gregory Memorial Scholarship, in memory of the 1997 alumnus who was an LS3P designer; and the Lambla Endowed Scholarship, which Floyd jumpstarted in 2019 in honor of retired CoA+A Dean Ken Lambla and encouraged other architecture alumni to support.

“The scholarships are a way to give back and let somebody else have the opportunity that I had,” Floyd says.

Among the students getting that opportunity is Grace Murray, a second-year architecture student and Lambla Scholar from Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

“I am very thankful to be the recipient of the Lambla Scholarship,” Murray says. “Knowing that someone has supported me and my education has only pushed me to work harder.”

Scholarships relieve financial burdens on students, she says, but just as valuable is the encouragement they provide.

MORE >>>