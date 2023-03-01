Charlotte Prof Elected Vice President Of The Association Of Collegiate Schools Of Architecture (ACSA)

Professor José Gámez has been elected the Second Vice President of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA). The Second Vice President serves on the ACSA board for a four-year term, beginning on July 1, 2023, with the first year served as Second Vice President, the second year served as First Vice President/President-Elect, the third year served as President, and the fourth year served as Past President.

Gámez is a professor of architecture and urban design in the David R. Ravin School of Architecture and is the Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs for the College of Arts + Architecture.

