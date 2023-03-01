Charlotte Department Of Theater Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning “Sweat”

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theater presents Lynn Nottage’s Sweat March 16-19 at the Anne R. Belk Theater. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play portrays the changing dynamics in a dying blue-collar town – Reading, Pennsylvania – at the dawn of the 21st century. Issues of economics, race relations, immigration, and political power are manifested through the interactions and disintegrating relationships of the key characters, whose factory jobs no longer offer the job security they had expected.

MORE >>>