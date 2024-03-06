Central Piedmont Opens Saturdays To Accommodate Student Needs

Central Piedmont Community College announces special Saturday openings to better accommodate the needs of its students, faculty, and the broader community. Mark the calendar for these key dates, each strategically scheduled right before the start of new academic sessions.

Available Services:

Admissions

Registration assistance

Financial aid guidance

Academic advising

Key Dates:

Spring Short Session: Begins: Mar. 11 Campuses Open Sat., Mar. 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Summer Session: Begins: May 20 Campuses Open Sat., May 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fall 24 Session: Begins: Aug. 12 Campuses Open Sat., Aug. 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fall 24 12 Week Short Session: Begins: Sept. 9 Campuses Open Sat., Sept. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fall 24 8 Week Short Session: Begins: Oct. 14 Campuses Open Sat., Oct. 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Why Visit on Saturday?

Convenience: Access campus services without disrupting your weekday schedule.

Preparedness: Get everything set before your session starts.

Support: Our staff can answer any questions and help you navigate your academic journey.

Libraries:

Central Campus Library will remain open on Saturdays during the fall and spring semesters for current students and employees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All other campus libraries are closed on Saturdays.

Central Piedmont is committed to providing flexible options to support our students’ success. Whether students are enrolling in a new session, need last-minute assistance, or have questions, CPCC is opening our doors extra wide to welcome you.

