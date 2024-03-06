Investor Ready: 2 Day Entrepreneur Workshop At Charlotte March 6
This UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business workshop is for founders contemplating raising funds from professional investors (Angel and Venture Capital) with the primary objective to help founders improve their chances of securing venture funding.
Founders will gain a better understanding of the role of different types of investors, how they operate, what they generally look for in an investment and their expectations following an investment.
Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City