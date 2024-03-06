Health Message To Charlotte Students From Dean And Vice Chancellor

Your college years are some of the most special and exciting times of your lives, but let’s face it: they can also be some of the most challenging and stressful. You are not just learning inside the classroom, you are learning every day: meeting new people, discovering new places, navigating a new world, often without the support network or safety net you might have been used to.

As we approach Spring Break and the second half of the semester, we hope you are looking forward to a chance to relax and unwind. We also know that many of you will be using this time to catch up, maybe work some extra hours, or simply reset mentally for the second half of the semester.

Now is a critical time to take care of yourself.

Your physical and mental health are directly connected with your academic and personal success. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t wait. Reach out.

The University has established many resources to create a community of care to help you prioritize your well-being. Read on to learn more and listen to the accompanying video for a special message on your health.

Housed in Student Affairs, the Health and Wellbeing unit on campus is comprised of five unique departments:

The Center for Integrated Care is a “one-stop shop” to help students navigate campus and community wellness resources through individual consultations, case management, referrals and follow-up care.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) offers services such as in-person counseling and referrals, telehealth consultations, crisis assistance, group therapy, self-help resources and after-hours support through ProtoCall.

University Recreation (UREC) includes a variety of fitness and wellness opportunities such as yoga and exercise for stress reduction as well as club and intramural sports to support your belonging and engagement.

The Center for Wellness Promotion (CWP) supports those coping with intimate partner violence, alcohol and other drug recovery, and delivers wellness education.

The Student Health Center provides general health checks, medication management and psychiatric assessment, nutrition counseling and more.

