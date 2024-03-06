JCSU Debate Team Rewarded For Polished Execution At Raleigh Tournament

The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) Debate Team showcased their prowess at the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) annual debate tournament held at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh, diving deep into the complex world of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. Tasked with exploring 10 cutting-edge cases that tread into the murky waters of ethics in AI, cybersecurity liabilities, and responsibilities, the team tackled subjects ranging from AI’s role in art and entertainment to the implications of digital deep fakes and the security liabilities looming over Big Tech.

Reflecting on the competition, Alonia Latimore ’24, a Political Science major from Illinois and co-captain of the JCSU Debate Team, shared, “After competing, a lot of the teams were in agreement on the use of artificial intelligence for inspiration, to help solve certain problems or to organize thoughts, not to replace humans and what we can bring to different environments.” Latimore, along with her teammates, was presented with the challenging case studies back in October, providing ample time to dissect and understand each scenario’s nuances.

This year’s tournament saw participation from 36 colleges and universities, with NCICU fully sponsoring the attendance of each team, allowing up to six students from each institution to engage in the intellectual fray. Among the issues debated, Latimore found the potential impacts of AI on education, healthcare, and employment particularly intriguing, especially the risks it poses to communities of color if those behind AI’s development harbor discriminatory biases or thinking.

The JCSU Debate Team faced stiff competition throughout the tournament. In the initial round, they narrowly lost to Wingate University with a close score of 212 to 216 but bounced back in subsequent rounds, outscoring Mars Hill University with a total of 230 points and claiming victory against Pfeiffer University in the third round. Despite a loss to High Point University in the fourth round, the experience was invaluable for the team.

“Being a part of the debate and competing on the spot makes you quick on your feet,” Latimore remarked on the personal growth and educational benefits derived from her involvement in the debate team. She emphasized how the experience has enhanced her ability to think critically, articulate arguments effectively, and improve her public speaking skills.

The JCSU Debate Team, under the guidance of co-captains Latimore and Sydlie Fleurimond ’24 and comprising members Jada Brookins, Kirksey Beaty, Gabrielle Hall, and Sha’Nautica Nuness, received commendation for their hard work, research, and teamwork. Dr. Laurie Porter, associate professor of Communication, and Dr. Kendal Mobley, professor of Religion and Spiritual Life Center coordinator, serve as the team’s advisors.

“The Golden Bulls left feeling proud, confident and rewarded for extensive research, cogent arguments, teamwork and polished execution as undeniable contenders through their last closing arguments,” Dr. Porter said, encapsulating the spirit and resolve of the JCSU Debate Team.

MORE >>>