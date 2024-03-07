Charlotte Student Crowdfunding Fosters Leaders

Crowdfund UNC Charlotte is an online platform that harnesses the power of the broader UNC Charlotte community to help students create detailed campaigns and raise funds to fuel their passions, innovations and ideas. It enables students to become leaders and fosters a philanthropic force across campus.

Join this spring effort. Student projects range from radio-controlled aircrafts to club sports to presenting at national honor society conferences. Read on to find a project or initiative that matches your interests, piques your curiosity and inspires you to support.

Charlotte’s Club Swim Team is a place for swimmers of all levels to practice and compete in the sport they love without the pressure and time commitment that comes with being on a collegiate varsity team. Eight Charlotte swimmers qualified for the College Club Swimming National Championships, being held April 5-7, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Make a gift to help them attend nationals.

The Design-Build-Fly Team of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Student Branch at UNC Charlotte is designing, building and testing a radio-controlled aircraft to execute specific missions demonstrating urban air mobility. This is the first year Charlotte’s DBF team will travel to compete in the international DBF competition sponsored by the AIAA Foundation, Raytheon Technologies and Textron Aviation, in Wichita, Kansas, April 18-21. Make a gift to help them compete at the international competition.

Charlotte’s Women’s Club Field Hockey Team is a part of the National Field Hockey League and is held to the highest standard of sportsmanship and professionalism. This spring, the team is hosting two home games and will travel to Wilmington and Winston Salem, North Carolina. Make a gift to help purchase new uniforms for the team, allowing them to have better visibility on the field, build a greater sense of unity and instill pride within the team as they represent Charlotte.

Charlotte’s Flag Football Club is a hub for both men and women who share an undying love for the exhilarating sport of flag football. The club welcomes players of all skill levels to participate and unite under the banner of flag football, creating unforgettable moments, forging lifelong friendships and building a legacy of sportsmanship. Make a gift to help cover the cost of uniforms and other expenses related to the game.

The Men’s Club Basketball Team is a group of dedicated student-athletes who are committed to representing Charlotte with pride. With a current record of 17-2, they are ranked No. 11 in the nation and are on track to qualify for the regional tournament in Tallahassee, Florida. Make a gift to help cover the costs for transportation, lodging and other expenses related to attending the regional tournament.

UNC Charlotte’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the English honors society, sponsors social, intellectual and scholarly events on campus. Seven Charlotte students will present at the society’s centennial conference in St. Louis, Missouri, this spring; their projects range from literary criticism to creative writing endeavors. Make a gift to help cover the costs for registration, travel and accommodations for the conference.

Tau Beta Pi is the second-oldest honors society in the United States. The group is hosting a make-a-thon event, open to all engineering students on campus. Event participants will get a materials kit to compete in building a land vehicle and will be scored on speed, weight, total materials used and other metrics. Make a gift to help fund the make-a-thon event and help bring awareness to different engineering principles.

The Women’s Club Volleyball Team provides a space for women to enjoy volleyball as well as connect with each other. The team will compete in three days of highly competitive volleyball at the national tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, in April. Make a gift to help cover the costs for hotels, flights and transportation to attend the national tournament.

