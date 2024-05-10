Charlotte’s Brooklyn To Browne’s Ferry May 19-20

In 2006, the members of Grace A.M.E. Zion Church left the only church building to survive the destruction of Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood and walked 11.5 miles north to establish a new home in the University area. Like their neighbors in Browne’s Ferry, the congregation has seen that part of Charlotte become a diverse, thriving community. Based on interviews with Browne’s Ferry residents and members of the Grace congregation and featuring Hip-Hop artist YUNG Citizen, the Charlotte Strings Collective, literary artist Malika Stevely, and dancer/choreographer Ashley L. Tate with UNC Charlotte Dance alumni, Brooklyn to Browne’s Ferry tells this inspiring story in a multi-arts blend of sights, sounds, and movement.

May 19 at 7 PM, Grace A.M.E. Zion Church, 3722 David Cox Rd., Charlotte

May 20 at 7 PM, Historic Grace, Brooklyn Collective, 219 S. Brevard St., Charlotte

FREE

Click here to RSVP.

Brooklyn to Browne’s Ferry is funded by grants from the City of Charlotte Infusion Fund, the Arts & Science Council, the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture New South | Global South initiative, and the Center for Community, Heritage and the Arts at UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>