Central Piedmont FAFSA Night May 29

Overcome financial barriers to your education with expert guidance from Central Piedmont at FAFSA Night. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is key to accessing federal, state, and institutional financial aid, including grants, loans, work-study, and scholarships.

What To Expect: A hands-on workshop focused on the 2024-2025 FAFSA Application.

Assistance Available For: State residency, college application, and creating your Federal Student Aid ID.

Date: Wed., May 29, 2024

Location: Cato Campus , Building I, Rooms 220/221

Inclusivity: Spanish-speaking staff available.

Secure Your Spot: Registration is required.

Take control of your educational financing by attending this essential workshop. Don’t miss out on the chance to get personalized help with your FAFSA application to support your college journey. Join us and pave the way to your academic and financial success!

