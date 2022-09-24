Central Piedmont Presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Classic

A group of nervous young people find themselves as finalists in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. These quirky yet charming outsiders learn that winning isn’t everything and that losing doesn’t necessarily make you a loser. In hilarious, touching, and catchy songs, each speller reveals his/her hopes, struggles, and passions as they make their way through the competition.

Central Piedmont’s Dale F. Halton Theater from tonight to October 2.

