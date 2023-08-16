Central Piedmont Provides Training For Siemens Energy And Boingo Graphics
Central Piedmont Community College will provide customized training for employees of two Mecklenburg County companies – Siemens Energy and Boingo Graphics – through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program.
The N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program offers training services and specialized programs to assist new and existing businesses and industries to remain productive and profitable in North Carolina.