Charlotte Welcomes Back Richard J. Buttimer Jr. as Dean of Belk College of Business

Richard J. Buttimer Jr., an esteemed figure in academic leadership and urban business school innovation, has been named the new dean of the Belk College of Business at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, effective July 1. His appointment was recently approved by the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees, marking a notable return after a productive tenure at the University of North Florida.

At UNF, where he served as the dean of the Coggin College of Business for four years, Buttimer was celebrated for enhancing the college’s interdisciplinary research and cultivating significant industry partnerships. His leadership saw the expansion of centers, labs, and programs directly responsive to modern business demands. Before his stint in Florida, Buttimer had a distinguished tenure at UNC Charlotte, deeply integrating himself into the fabric of the Belk College of Business through various academic and leadership roles.

“Richard has built a strong record of success with broad-based experiences as a leader, researcher, and educator operating in urban business schools,” remarked Jennifer Troyer, UNC Charlotte’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. She praised his initiative in advancing research opportunities that tackle both business and societal challenges and his commitment to enhancing the student experience through innovative partnerships.

Buttimer’s academic and professional journey is intricately tied to the Belk College. Before joining UNF in 2020, he was the John Crosland Sr. Distinguished Professor of Real Estate and Development at Charlotte, where he also served as senior associate dean and associate dean for faculty and research, among other roles. His earlier career included significant contributions at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Reflecting on his new role, Buttimer expressed enthusiasm for the future of the Belk College. “Belk College is well-positioned to extend its already impressive reach in the region and beyond,” he stated. His vision includes embracing technological advancements such as artificial intelligence to enhance educational and operational practices within the college, aligning with the university’s goal to achieve the highest research designation next year.

His previous leadership at UNF included overseeing the renewal of AACSB accreditation—a hallmark of excellence in business and accounting education, which Belk College also holds. Buttimer has been instrumental in launching new programs like a master’s in business analytics and a FinTech Academy, proving his foresight and adaptability in curriculum development tailored to evolving market needs.

Buttimer’s scholarly contributions span mortgage finance, real estate development, and housing markets, enriching academic literature with insights vital to both academic and practical applications in finance and real estate.

As he prepares to steer Belk College into a new era of growth and innovation, the UNC Charlotte community anticipates a blend of visionary leadership and collaborative engagement that will further solidify the institution’s standing as a beacon of urban research and business education.

