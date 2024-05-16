Central Piedmont’s Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer Named Most Influential Leader In North Carolina

Business North Carolina announced its Power List 2024, celebrating the state’s most influential leaders. Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, President of Central Piedmont, was one of four community college presidents who made the list, highlighting these leaders’ profound impact on the educational landscape and economic development across North Carolina.

Since taking the helm at Central Piedmont in 2017, Dr. Deitemeyer has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that closely align with the needs of local industries, enhancing student success, and meeting employer demands.

Key Achievements Under Dr. Deitemeyer’s Leadership:

Partnerships with Industries: Dr. Deitemeyer has fostered significant partnerships with key local industries, initiating tailored workforce training programs that empower students to meet evolving industry requirements.

Innovative Programs: She has introduced groundbreaking training programs, including a partnership with Tesla to train automotive mechanics, setting a precedent in workforce education.

Leadership and Growth: Under her guidance, Central Piedmont has grown to become the second-largest community college in North Carolina, renowned for its commitment to student achievement and economic development.

Dr. Deitemeyer shared the spotlight with fellow influential leaders, including Dr. Scott Ralls of Wake Technical Community College, Dr. Laura Leatherwood of Blue Ridge Community College, and Dr. John Hauser of Gaston College, all recognized for their noteworthy impacts over the last year.

Central Piedmont continues to celebrate and support the incredible work of Dr. Deitemeyer and her fellow community college leaders, acknowledging their crucial role in fostering educational excellence and nurturing the state’s economic vitality.

