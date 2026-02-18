Central Piedmont Student Clubs Connect Classmates With Shared Interests

Academic organizations at Central Piedmont give you valuable ways to build skills, connect with classmates and grow your confidence outside the classroom. Groups like the Occupational Therapy Assistant club create space for hands-on learning, peer support and stronger engagement in your field.

Why join an academic club at Central Piedmont?

Connect with classmates who share your academic and professional interests.

Strengthen your skills through hands-on projects, events, and peer learning.

Build confidence in your program and career path.

Join a supportive community that helps you stay engaged throughout the semester.

Access leadership opportunities on your campus.

Your next opportunity to get involved may be just one meeting away. Explore student organizations and find your fit.

