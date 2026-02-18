Coach Sinead Byrne Elevates Charlotte Women’s Soccer With Allison Mack Hire

Charlotte Women’s Soccer officially announced a new addition to the program on Tuesday morning as Allison Mack joins Head Coach Sinead Byrne ‘s staff ahead of the spring season, coming aboard as an Assistant Coach after two years in the same role at Michigan State and nine years overall at the collegiate level.

“We’re so thrilled to have Allison joining our Niner Nation family!” Byrne stated. “She’s bringing with her a wealth of experience from her time at Michigan State and North Dakota State, and we’re so fortunate to be gaining a brilliant coach who prioritizes a holistic model of player development.”

Mack brings a proven track record of success and player development to the Queen City, most recently showcased during her tenure in East Lansing. After joining the staff at Michigan State in February 2024, she helped oversee a combined 29-7-11 record over two seasons that featured a trip to the third round of the NCAA tournament in 2024 and an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2025, the first ever for the program. The Spartans were ranked in every edition of the United Soccer Coaches Poll during Mack’s two seasons as an Assistant Coach, including the program’s first ever stint at No. 1 in September 2024.

She played a key role in player development, helping oversee a program-record seven All-Big Ten selections in 2024 and another six in 2025; the Spartans also had four United Soccer Coaches All-North Region honorees in both of Mack’s seasons. The awards didn’t stop there, as Mack also oversaw four United Soccer Coaches All-American selections in Kennedy Bell (2025 Second Team), Kayla Briggs (2025 Second Team), Maggie Illig (2025 Third Team), and Justina Gaynor (2024 Third Team). Michigan State’s three 2025 honorees were the most in a season in program history.

Prior to joining the Spartans, Mack spent four years as an Assistant Coach at North Dakota State, where she primarily oversaw training, scouting, and recruiting for the Bison. During her stint in Fargo, she oversaw the development of three All-Summit League players, four Summit League All-Newcomer recipients, and Paige Goaley’s 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region selection in 2022.

Mack got her start in collegiate coaching at the Division II level with Bloomsburg University, where she was an assistant coach for three years. During her stint in Pennsylvania the Huskies won consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference regular season titles and made back-to-back appearances in NCAA Elite Eight during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, reaching as high as No. 5 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches DII Poll. Bloomsburg’s staff would also be named the Atlantic Regional Coaching Staff of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

A former Division I player herself, Mack made 69 career appearances (62 starts) at Binghamton University as a defender, eventually captaining the Bearcats and finishing her career with a goal and two assists. Graduating with a degree in Psychology of Applied Behavior Analysis from Binghamton in 2017, the Hanover, Pennsylvania native went on to earn a Master of Exercise Science degree from Bloomsburg in 2019. Mack currently holds United Soccer Coaches Advanced National and USSF B licenses.

“I cannot wait for Allison to get started,” Byrne said.

