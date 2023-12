Congratulations to ten dedicated graduates of the Central Piedmont Community College BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) 2023- 02 cohort. They’ve finished a rigorous program, learning essential skills for NC law enforcement. With practical training and a strong focus on ethics, these individuals are now prepared to protect and serve their communities.

Learn more about the CPCC BLET program: https://bit.ly/3RlquvG

