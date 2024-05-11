Dr. Jonnie H. McLeod Institute On Addiction Conference At Charlotte May 13

The Dr. Jonnie H. McLeod Institute on Addiction in collaboration with the International Association of Addiction & Offender Counselors is designed to provide educational experiences for both graduate/ certificate students and for counselors working in the professional community. Targeted audiences also include school personnel, psychologist, psychiatrists, nurses, other health care professionals, social workers, and pharmacists. Topics and presenters vary each year based on the selected theme of the Institute. Examples of topics from previous years include addiction & the elderly, motivational interviewing, sex addiction, working with substance abusing athletes, family therapy with addicted clients. Approved training credit hours are through the North Carolina Professional Practice Board, #22-371-S , up to 30 hours SS (CSS, EBT, ETHICS & HIV hours available based on sessions attended). Topics such as Clinical Supervision, HIV/Hep C, and Ethics are offered as seminars for those interested in licensure as a substance abuse counselor.

The Dr. Jonnie H. McLeod Institute on Addiction will be an in-person conference on UNC Charlotte’s main campus this year. More information about directions and parking will be provided after your registration.

The Institute concludes with a mandatory student forum. Students who are registered for graduate credit are required to complete assignments in addition to attending the entire Institute. Students from other institutions may attend the McLeod Institute for graduate credit, but first must be admitted to the graduate school as a post-baccalaureate student.

McLeod Centers For Wellbeing is a Charlotte-based non-profit working since 1969 to provide quality behavioral health services to adults over the age of 18. We currently serve an average of 3,900 patients daily who have a primary diagnosis of substance use disorder in 8 locations across Piedmont and Western North Carolina. Our programs are designed to treat the individual who is struggling; not just the disease of addiction.

