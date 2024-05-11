Songs from the Emerald City At Central Piedmont May 18

Parr Center, Theater

FROM 18 MAY 2024

7:30 PM

The Carolina Voices MainStage ensemble presents Songs from the Emerald City, the music that continues to inspire generations of movie watchers and theatre goers. You’ll hear the music of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Evillene, Elphaba, Fiyero, and all their friends and foes. Relive some of the most memorable music written for stage and screen. And what would the Emerald City be without a few surprises?

Starting at 7:15 PM, meet Dorothy, Toto and other characters during the pre-show experience in the lobby. Then enter into the theater for the performance, which will begin at 8 PM.

