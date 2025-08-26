Central Piedmont Teen Central Builds Confidence And Creativity In Youth

Central Piedmont’s Teen Central program is designed for 8th–12th graders ready to learn real-world skills in a fun, engaging way.

Why it matters:

Our courses, led by expert instructors, focus on youth enrichment — building confidence, creativity, and practical know-how.

What to expect:

Custom-designed classes tailored for teens

Hands-on learning in a supportive environment

New skills for life, school, and beyond

Fun, interactive sessions every step of the way

Learn more about upcoming programs here.

