Central Piedmont Teen Central Builds Confidence And Creativity In Youth
Central Piedmont’s Teen Central program is designed for 8th–12th graders ready to learn real-world skills in a fun, engaging way.
Why it matters:
Our courses, led by expert instructors, focus on youth enrichment — building confidence, creativity, and practical know-how.
What to expect:
Custom-designed classes tailored for teens
Hands-on learning in a supportive environment
New skills for life, school, and beyond
Fun, interactive sessions every step of the way
Learn more about upcoming programs here.