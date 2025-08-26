Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Teen Central Builds Confidence And Creativity In Youth

CStandard

Central Piedmont’s Teen Central program is designed for 8th–12th graders ready to learn real-world skills in a fun, engaging way.

Why it matters:

Our courses, led by expert instructors, focus on youth enrichment — building confidence, creativity, and practical know-how.

What to expect:

Custom-designed classes tailored for teens
Hands-on learning in a supportive environment
New skills for life, school, and beyond
Fun, interactive sessions every step of the way

Learn more about upcoming programs here.

MORE >>>