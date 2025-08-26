Aug 26, 2025 | 12 PM

NSC Innovation Room, 3rd Floor

FREE ENTRY

Join in for a Lunch & Learn with recording artist AJ McQueen at JCSU.

Starting as a soulful midwestern emcee, ‘AJ McQueen has merged his lyricism, consciousness, and his own life experiences into his music. As a writer, poet, and storyteller that uses his complexed humble beginnings to translate a message of resilience, growth, and confidence AJ has further developed into an artist who has developed a voice for people from all backgrounds.

AJ was born and raised in the rough streets of west side St.Louis, Missouri, “Wellston” to be exact. At the age of 13 AJ became active in the neighborhood gang and at the age of 14 he was shot and nearly lost his life. However, with the prayers of friends, family, and loved ones AJ survived to live another day. After relinquishing ties to gang activity where his involvement almost claimed his life AJ was sent away help curve his behavior and to save his life.

