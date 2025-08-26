Charlotte Golf Star Pinky Chaisilprungruang Makes The ANNIKA Preseason Watchlist 

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watchlist presented by Stifel, announced by the Haskins Foundation and media partners Golfweek and the Golf Channel.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Chaisilprungruang‘s historic freshman year accolades include: AAC Golfer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and WGCA/Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention. She finished the season ranked as the 46th individual golfer in the national D1 Player Rankings. She collected three AAC Golfer of the Week awards and was named AAC Golfer of the Month for September. She has finished in the top 10 in every event this season leading up to the NCAA Regionals including six top five finishes. Her 203 (-13) at the Daniel Island Invitational set a program record for 54 holes and tied the school’s single-round low score with a 66. She recorded the best single-season stroke average in program history at 71.31 and now becomes the first Niner to be named to the Annika Award Preseason Watchlist.

“We are incredibly proud of Pinky for being named to the ANNIKA Award Watch List,” said Head Coach C.C. McMahan . “To be recognized on this list alongside some of the top players in the country, and as one of only three from outside the Power 4 conferences, speaks volumes about her talent and work ethic. What makes Pinky so special is not just her record-breaking season and outstanding summer results, but the way she carries herself—with sportsmanship, positivity, and genuine love for her teammates and competitors. While this is an individual honor, I know Pinky sees it as a reflection of our entire program and am confident she will continue to do whatever it takes to help our team succeed this season.”

Charlotte’s 2025-26 season begins today (Aug. 25) at the Tiger Classic on the campus of Clemson University. Live scoring can be found here.

