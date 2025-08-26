Super Smash Bros. Showdown At Charlotte

Tue, Aug 26, 2025 | 11am to 1pm

Veterans Lounge (Barnard 108)

Join Military & Veteran Services and Atkins Library for an exciting Super Smash Bros. showdown! Drop in, play a few rounds, and see how you stack up against your fellow military-affiliated and veteran students.

Winners can go head-to-head or keep the play casual – your choice! All participants can enter a drawing to win a 3D-printed Mario trophy and let us know what future events you’d like to see.

Hosted by: J. Murrey Atkins Library, Military & Veteran Services

Additional Information can be found at: ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/11411598

