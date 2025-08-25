When To Wear Green, White, Or Gold At Charlotte Football Games

The 2025-26 Charlotte football season kicks off at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 29, as the 49ers take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The season opener and each home game will have a theme for fans in attendance.

Charlotte fans making the trip to Uptown for the Duke’s Mayo Classic should wear all green.

Then, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6, the 49ers take on UNC Chapel Hill in the first game at Jerry Richardson Stadium this season. The north side of the stadium, including the student section, should wear white, and fans seated in the south side will wear green.

Green is the color for the Family Weekend game against Monmouth, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13; then wear gold as the 49ers take on Rice at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 18.

Fans should wear green to the Niner Nation Week game against Temple Saturday, Oct. 18, and the matchup against North Texas at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24, will be a white out.

And last, but not least, wear green to the final home matchup against the University of Texas at San Antonio Saturday, Nov. 15.

Visit Barnes & Noble Charlotte in the Popp Martin Student Union to load up on Niner gear for all themed home games. Get 10% off purchases in store and online during College Colors Day, Friday, Aug. 29, with code CELEBRATE25. Some exclusions apply.

