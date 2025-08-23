JCSU Hosts The Charlotte Business Inclusion Blueprint Reception

On the evening of August 20, 2025, Johnson C. Smith University hosted the Charlotte Business Inclusion Blueprint Reception — bringing together small business owners, city leaders, and corporate partners to expand opportunities and strengthen pathways to growth.

President Dr. Valerie Kinloch and Interim VP Dr. Boris Henderson welcomed guests and emphasized JCSU’s role as an anchor institution in Charlotte’s Historic West End.

Special thanks to JCSU alumnus Councilman Malcolm Graham for helping bring this important event to campus, alongside other city leaders including Councilman Edward Peacock, Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield, Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson, Deputy City Manager Dr. Monica Allen, Angela Lee, Director of Charlotte Water, and Tashiek Leska, Director of Compliance Services, Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte business leaders on the program included Steven Coker and Julius Edwards representing CBI and David Willis of NuLevel Strategic Solutions.

