Central Piedmont Teen Central Workshops Create New Skills And Increase Confidence
Central Piedmont’s Teen Central is welcoming teenage students to explore new skills through creative, hands-on courses designed to build confidence, collaboration, and critical thinking. This season’s lineup includes two exciting workshops at Central Piedmont’s Central Campus.
From Sugar to Sizzle: A festive teen kitchen takeover
Calling all teen bakers and chefs—this one-day-only culinary adventure is your chance to dive into the delicious side of the season.
- Learn baking techniques, cooking tips, and kitchen hacks
- Create holiday-inspired cookies, cupcakes, and savory dishes
- No experience needed—just bring your creativity and appetite
- Note: Food and beverage allergies cannot be accommodated
- Tuition: $75 per course
- Location: Central Campus
- Dates:
- Sat., Nov. 22, 2025 (Grades 6–8)
- Sat., Dec. 13, 2025 (Grades 9–12)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Upcycle Threads: Cozy & creative holiday sewing boot camp
This winter sewing camp invites students to explore DIY fashion using new and recycled materials to create cozy wearables and giftable items.
- Hands-on projects with a focus on independence and creativity
- Includes a mini sewing kit, camp projects, and a Certificate of Completion
- No prior experience required
- Tuition: $75 per course
- Location: Central Campus
- Date: Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 (Grades 8–12)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Learn more about Teen Central and upcoming programs