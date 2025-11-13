Central Piedmont Teen Central Workshops Create New Skills And Increase Confidence

Central Piedmont’s Teen Central is welcoming teenage students to explore new skills through creative, hands-on courses designed to build confidence, collaboration, and critical thinking. This season’s lineup includes two exciting workshops at Central Piedmont’s Central Campus.

From Sugar to Sizzle: A festive teen kitchen takeover

Calling all teen bakers and chefs—this one-day-only culinary adventure is your chance to dive into the delicious side of the season.

Learn baking techniques, cooking tips, and kitchen hacks

Create holiday-inspired cookies, cupcakes, and savory dishes

No experience needed—just bring your creativity and appetite

Note: Food and beverage allergies cannot be accommodated

Tuition: $75 per course

Location: Central Campus

Dates: Sat., Nov. 22, 2025 (Grades 6–8) Sat., Dec. 13, 2025 (Grades 9–12)

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Upcycle Threads: Cozy & creative holiday sewing boot camp

This winter sewing camp invites students to explore DIY fashion using new and recycled materials to create cozy wearables and giftable items.

Hands-on projects with a focus on independence and creativity

Includes a mini sewing kit, camp projects, and a Certificate of Completion

No prior experience required

Tuition: $75 per course

Location: Central Campus

Date: Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 (Grades 8–12)

Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 (Grades 8–12) Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn more about Teen Central and upcoming programs

