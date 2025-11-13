Friday, November 14, 2025
Central Piedmont Teen Central Workshops Create New Skills And Increase Confidence

Central Piedmont’s Teen Central is welcoming teenage students to explore new skills through creative, hands-on courses designed to build confidence, collaboration, and critical thinking. This season’s lineup includes two exciting workshops at Central Piedmont’s Central Campus. 

From Sugar to Sizzle: A festive teen kitchen takeover 
Calling all teen bakers and chefs—this one-day-only culinary adventure is your chance to dive into the delicious side of the season. 

  • Learn baking techniques, cooking tips, and kitchen hacks 
  • Create holiday-inspired cookies, cupcakes, and savory dishes 
  • No experience needed—just bring your creativity and appetite 
  • Note: Food and beverage allergies cannot be accommodated 
  • Tuition: $75 per course 
  • Location: Central Campus 
  • Dates:
    • Sat., Nov. 22, 2025 (Grades 6–8) 
    • Sat., Dec. 13, 2025 (Grades 9–12) 
  • Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Upcycle Threads: Cozy & creative holiday sewing boot camp 
This winter sewing camp invites students to explore DIY fashion using new and recycled materials to create cozy wearables and giftable items. 

  • Hands-on projects with a focus on independence and creativity 
  • Includes a mini sewing kit, camp projects, and a Certificate of Completion 
  • No prior experience required 
  • Tuition: $75 per course 
  • Location: Central Campus 
  • Date: Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 (Grades 8–12) 
  • Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.  

Learn more about Teen Central and upcoming programs 

