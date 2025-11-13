Establish Your Legacy At JCSU In The Light The Way: Brick Campaign

Now is your opportunity to make your mark on campus with a personalized commemorative brick or paver at the new University Entrance and Legacy Drive.

The JCSU Legacy Drive will serve as a timeless tribute to our proud alumni, faculty, and friends of the University.

Located at the new University Entrance on Beatties Ford Road, this beautifully designed walkway will feature engraved bricks and pavers that symbolize the enduring strength of the Golden Bull community.

Bricks and Pavers Are a Wonderful Way to:

Celebrate commencements, reunions, and other Golden Bull milestones

Honor a beloved alum, faculty or staff member, organization, fraternity, or sorority

Demonstrate your lifelong pride and support for JCSU

