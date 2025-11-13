Thursday, November 13, 2025
Charlotte’s Jarne Elouna Eyenga Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week

The American Conference announced Jarne Elouna Eyenga as its first Freshman of the Week on Monday. Alongside the first-year starter, Ben Bradford earned honorable mention recognition following a career night in Charlotte’s season-opening win over Indiana State.

Eyenga scored 10 points in the 49ers’ opener and became Charlotte’s first freshman to start a game since Jackson Threadgill against UAB on Jan. 16, 2021. He has also pulled down 14 rebounds across the team’s first two games.

“I’m really proud of him as a freshman coming in and making an impact,” head coach Aaron Fearne said. “He went against some experienced players and held up well; he’s been great so far.”

Bradford opened the season with a career-high 31 points to lead Charlotte past Indiana State. That performance, along with another double-digit outing against Tennessee Tech, has the sophomore averaging 20.5 points per game through the first week of the season.

He became Charlotte’s first 30-point scorer since Nik Graves (32) at East Carolina on March 2, 2025.

