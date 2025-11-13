Charlotte’s Jarne Elouna Eyenga Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week

The American Conference announced Jarne Elouna Eyenga as its first Freshman of the Week on Monday. Alongside the first-year starter, Ben Bradford earned honorable mention recognition following a career night in Charlotte’s season-opening win over Indiana State.

Eyenga scored 10 points in the 49ers’ opener and became Charlotte’s first freshman to start a game since Jackson Threadgill against UAB on Jan. 16, 2021. He has also pulled down 14 rebounds across the team’s first two games.

“I’m really proud of him as a freshman coming in and making an impact,” head coach Aaron Fearne said. “He went against some experienced players and held up well; he’s been great so far.”

Bradford opened the season with a career-high 31 points to lead Charlotte past Indiana State. That performance, along with another double-digit outing against Tennessee Tech, has the sophomore averaging 20.5 points per game through the first week of the season.

He became Charlotte’s first 30-point scorer since Nik Graves (32) at East Carolina on March 2, 2025.

