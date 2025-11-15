Friday, November 14, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Trains Students To Become Eye Care Health Professionals

CStandard

Eye care is more than just vision tests—it’s a growing field that blends precision, compassion, and hands-on experience. At Central Piedmont, students can train to become ophthalmic professionals who work alongside eye doctors to: 

  • Run diagnostic tests 
  • Fit lenses and eyewear 
  • Support patients in protecting their sight 

If you’re detail-oriented and enjoy working with people, this program offers a strong pathway into the eye health industry. 

Program details 

  • Start dates in both spring and fall 
  • Application deadlines: 
  • Spring start — due by Mon., Dec. 15 
  • Fall start — due by Mon., Jun. 15 

Hands-on experience at Central Campus 

Students gain real-world experience at the Eye Clinic on Central Campus—an opportunity unique to Central Piedmont. The college is the only school in North Carolina to offer a clinic-based learning experience like this, giving students direct exposure to patient care and clinical procedures.  

The results 

Previous cohorts have had a 100% exam pass rate to become certified, in addition to a 100% job placement rate. 

Learn more about this program

MORE >>>