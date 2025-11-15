Central Piedmont Trains Students To Become Eye Care Health Professionals

Eye care is more than just vision tests—it’s a growing field that blends precision, compassion, and hands-on experience. At Central Piedmont, students can train to become ophthalmic professionals who work alongside eye doctors to:

Run diagnostic tests

Fit lenses and eyewear

Support patients in protecting their sight

If you’re detail-oriented and enjoy working with people, this program offers a strong pathway into the eye health industry.

Program details

Start dates in both spring and fall

Application deadlines:

Spring start — due by Mon., Dec. 15

Fall start — due by Mon., Jun. 15

Hands-on experience at Central Campus

Students gain real-world experience at the Eye Clinic on Central Campus—an opportunity unique to Central Piedmont. The college is the only school in North Carolina to offer a clinic-based learning experience like this, giving students direct exposure to patient care and clinical procedures.

The results

Previous cohorts have had a 100% exam pass rate to become certified, in addition to a 100% job placement rate.

