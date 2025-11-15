Friday, November 14, 2025
Central Piedmont Community CollegeResearch

Central Piedmont Seeking Input For Its Strategic Survey

Central Piedmont is shaping its next strategic plan—and wants your input. Since September, the college has been working with MGT Impact Solutions, a national higher education consulting firm with over 50 years of experience supporting institutions like UNC System, NC A&T, and Appalachian State. 

Earlier in the process, MGT gathered ideas from students, employees, alumni, and community partners through interviews and focus groups. Now it’s your turn to help guide the future of Central Piedmont. 

What to do 

Why it matters 

Your feedback will help identify priorities, challenges, and opportunities that shape the college’s direction for years to come. The insights you share will guide MGT and college leadership in creating a plan focused on student success, organizational excellence, and community impact. 

The survey is anonymous. Responses will be combined, and no identifying information will be collected or shared. 

Questions? 

