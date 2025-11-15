Charlotte And Harris Teeter Partner For The Community With Touchdowns For Turkeys

The Charlotte 49ers are proud to announce that their partnership with Harris Teeter has returned this season and will continue to support the community through the annual Touchdowns for Turkeys initiative. Harris Teeter will donate 10 Thanksgiving meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for every touchdown scored by Charlotte Football on Saturday (Nov. 15) against UTSA. Harris Teeter is an Official Partner of Charlotte Athletics

Meals will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina the week of Thanksgiving, and each meal will contain enough food to feed a family of four. The Charlotte 49ers and Harris Teeter are proud to provide these meals to ensure families everywhere have a full Thanksgiving meal during the holiday.

“At Harris Teeter, we believe in nourishing our neighbors and strengthening the communities we serve,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations at Harris Teeter. “Touchdowns for Turkeys is one of our favorite traditions because it brings our community together – fans, players and families alike – to make a real difference. We’re proud to partner with Charlotte Athletics again this season to help ensure that every family can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.”

Touchdowns for Turkeys runs in conjunction with Harris Teeter’s Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, where customers are invited to round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout, with 100% of the funds raised benefiting local hunger relief pantries. Last year, more than $830,000 was donated through the Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, with nearly $14 million total donations raised since 2005.

Harris Teeter was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter. The company operates more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers across seven states and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs approximately 36,000 valued associates. Dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience, Harris Teeter offers customers convenient, high-quality products and services while giving back to the communities it serves through hunger relief initiatives, youth programs, and neighborhood partnerships.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (SHMETROLINA) strives through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food. SHMETROLINA has been in existence since 1981. They provide a regional distribution warehouse and branches that supply food and grocery items to charitable agencies that assist people in need. SHMETROLINA distributes almost 90 million pounds of food and other household items throughout its 24-county service region, with over 54 million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy distributed annually.

MORE >>>