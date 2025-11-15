At Charlotte, Giving Tuesday Unites The Community In A Day Dedicated To Generosity

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Giving Tuesday is a global day dedicated to generosity. At Charlotte, Giving Tuesday is our chance to unite as a community and prove what’s possible when students are fully supported – ensuring that every Niner has the resources to learn, grow, and thrive.

Why Giving Tuesday Matters

This Giving Tuesday, join Niner Nation in fueling student success by supporting:

The Student Emergency Fund (safety net in times of crisis)

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry (access to healthy meals every week)

Together, these programs represent more than relief – they represent resilience, stability, and possibility. And none of it would be possible without the generosity of alumni, parents, and community members who believe in the power of giving.

The Student Emergency Fund

What it does: Provides immediate, one-time financial assistance for students facing unexpected hardships such as medical bills, sudden job loss, housing insecurity or displacement, or emergency travel after the loss of a family member.

Impact:

Since it was created in 2020, we’ve awarded $851,280 to students in crisis

A 3 year study showed that 96% of undergraduates and 98% of graduate students retained in the next term following awarding of the funds

Your support can help students turn moments of crisis into stories of resilience and success. Assistance with rent, healthcare, or basic needs restores a student’s sense of stability and possibility at a time they need it most.

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry

What it does: Ensures no student has to choose between education and basic needs.

Provides groceries, fresh produce, and personal care items weekly

6,500 visits last year, serving 350+ shoppers a week

Distributes 7,000 lbs. of food each month

Impact:

86% report improved nutrition and reduced stress

82% report improved academic performance

Your support ensures shelves are filled and doors remain open during the holiday season and beyond – nourishing Niners one meal at a time and helping students stay focused on learning, growing, and succeeding.

You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email (mwinslow@charlotte.edu).

